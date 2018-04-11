Should New Jersey Start Banking on a State Bank?

A new report supports Gov. Phil Murphy’s call for a New Jersey public bank, finding that it would create jobs, increase state earnings, and boost economic activity.
The report, from the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, does not go so far as to recommend the state create the bank. But author Deborah M. Figart, distinguished professor of economics at Stockton, said she sees no downsides to the idea.
“If the state of New Jersey could borrow money for lower interest rates and fund more infrastructure and economic development projects, why pass this up?” Figart said. “Studies cited in my report show that commercial lending is insufficient.”
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.