Should New Jersey Start Banking on a State Bank?

A new report supports Gov. Phil Murphy’s call for a New Jersey public bank, finding that it would create jobs, increase state earnings, and boost economic activity.

The report, from the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, does not go so far as to recommend the state create the bank. But author Deborah M. Figart, distinguished professor of economics at Stockton, said she sees no downsides to the idea.

“If the state of New Jersey could borrow money for lower interest rates and fund more infrastructure and economic development projects, why pass this up?” Figart said. “Studies cited in my report show that commercial lending is insufficient.”

