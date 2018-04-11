Op-Ed: Cutting Food Assistance Is No Pathway to Employment

Here’s a little-known fact.

In New Jersey, most people who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work. In fact, three-quarters of New Jersey households receiving this federal food aid, formally known as food stamps, had at least one member working over a 12-month period, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

But they work mostly at low-paying jobs, often with unpredictable hours and little or no benefits. This food assistance is essential to helping these residents put healthy food on the table for themselves and their families when times are tough.

