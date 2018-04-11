New Drive for More Elective Angioplasty, Community Hospitals Say Long Overdue

Community hospitals are hopeful that new legislation and fresh leadership in state government will translate into a more permissive policy when it comes to elective angioplasty, a lucrative and potentially life-saving cardiovascular procedure that is now tightly regulated in New Jersey.

Leaders of these facilities have embraced legislation introduced late last week that would require state officials to license several dozen additional hospitals to do this work, if they could meet specific quality and volume standards favored by national experts.

These officials — who have been pushing for a policy change for more than six years — said reform would improve patient outcomes, while saving them travel time and hassle, and benefit small hospitals and their communities economically. But the issue never gained traction under the administration of former Gov. Chris Christie, in part because it could translate to a revenue loss for some of the state’s largest healthcare systems.

