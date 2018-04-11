NJ Public Schools Perform on Par or Better on ‘Nation’s Report Card’

In what is a biennial rite of spring, New Jersey’s public schools get a report card from the NAEP tests of student performance, gauging how schoolchildren measure up against other states in math, reading, and other subjects.

And usually, it doesn’t change that much for New Jersey, with the state’s results typically near the top, even as the passing rates on the national test overall send a sobering reminder of the work still ahead.

Yesterday, the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress scores were released, and many of the same historical trends were in evidence: incremental gains were recorded nationally in most grades, but less than half the students met the NAEP’s grade-level standards.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.