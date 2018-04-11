Muoio Says ‘It’s Time to Face Facts,’ New Jersey — Why Tax Hikes Are Needed

The state is on course to run up a sizable budget deficit unless new tax increases are adopted this year, the top fiscal official in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration told a group of skeptical lawmakers during a hearing in Trenton yesterday.
Making matters worse, it’s becoming harder for the state to generate enough cash to cover all its core obligations as bipartisan tax policies that have been enacted in recent years are jeopardizing the flexibility that lawmakers have to provide aid every year to hospitals, developmental centers and other vital programs.
Murphy’s proposed solution to the fiscal crunch involves hiking taxes on millionaires and restoring the sales tax rate to 7 percent, among other, more modest tax-policy changes, and he’s still working to convince lawmakers that those remedies are absolutely necessary.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.