Muoio Says ‘It’s Time to Face Facts,’ New Jersey — Why Tax Hikes Are Needed

The state is on course to run up a sizable budget deficit unless new tax increases are adopted this year, the top fiscal official in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration told a group of skeptical lawmakers during a hearing in Trenton yesterday.

Making matters worse, it’s becoming harder for the state to generate enough cash to cover all its core obligations as bipartisan tax policies that have been enacted in recent years are jeopardizing the flexibility that lawmakers have to provide aid every year to hospitals, developmental centers and other vital programs.

Murphy’s proposed solution to the fiscal crunch involves hiking taxes on millionaires and restoring the sales tax rate to 7 percent, among other, more modest tax-policy changes, and he’s still working to convince lawmakers that those remedies are absolutely necessary.

Click here for the full article »

