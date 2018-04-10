State Shortchanges Poor Towns in South Jersey on Municipal Aid — New Report

Millions of dollars in state aid gets distributed to municipalities each year, but the state is shortchanging the poorest communities in South Jersey, compared to those in other parts of New Jersey, according to a new report.

The regional funding disparity among New Jersey’s economically distressed communities is more than 30 percent, and it shows up even after factors like population and property values are considered, according to the findings released by the Rutgers University¬-Camden Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs.

The report looked at state budgets going back to 2008, and closely reviewed two long-standing state-aid programs, Energy Tax Receipts (ETR), and Consolidated Municipal Property Tax Relief Act (CMPTRA). The funding gap between the poorest communities in South Jersey and other parts of the state has been growing over time, according to the report, which was authored by Rutgers-Camden professor Michael Hayes. It also suggested the regional funding gap could be addressed with an overall increase in aid of about 3 percent.

