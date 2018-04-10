Rise in Opioid-Exposed Newborns in NJ Prompts State Awareness Campaign

A particularly heartbreaking aspect of New Jersey’s opioid epidemic is the growing need for effective care for pregnant women, new mothers, and newborn babies struggling to break free of a dependence on painkillers, alcohol or illicit drugs like heroin.

Yesterday, the state Department of Health launched a public education campaign to increase awareness about these painful facts, connect healthcare providers with proven treatment protocols for babies born exposed to these drugs, and help pregnant women who are under the influence of opiates learn about and connect with healthier options before they give birth.

The announcement builds on the state’s work with healthcare stakeholders to address this growing concern, with technical support from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration dating back to 2014, and a number of clinical initiatives well underway. In November, former Gov. Chris Christie directed $5 million to nonprofit organizations to expand addiction treatment for pregnant women and new moms, part of some $200 million in programs he outlined in his final months in office.

