Op-Ed: Celebrating Our Preschool Success

Twenty years ago, New Jersey pioneered high-quality preschool for children in poor communities to prepare them for kindergarten. Today, this program has revolutionized the delivery of early education in our state and has improved school readiness and outcomes for at-risk children.

Legal, education, and social-justice advocates recently gathered to mark this milestone during a conference co-sponsored by Advocates for Children of New Jersey, Education Law Center, ETS, and the National Institute for Early Education Research.

The Abbott preschool program resulted from an order by the New Jersey Supreme Court in the Abbott v. Burke litigation, challenging the state’s failure to provide resources and funding necessary to give children in high-poverty urban districts a “thorough and efficient” education as mandated by the state’s constitution.

