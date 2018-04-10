According to the latest research from the Center for Public Integrity, some 1.7 million employees in New Jersey (53 percent of the workforce) are toiling away for companies that don’t offer employment plans.

New Jersey is hardly alone in this situation; some states, like Oregon, are experimenting with state-run retirement plans. In fact, Garden State lawmakers in 2016 were poised to pass legislation with bipartisan support creating an Oregon-style auto-IRA program. But Republican Gov. Chris Christie vetoed that plan and obtained agreement on legislation that instead creates a marketplace without the state’s direct involvement.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.