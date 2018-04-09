‘Surprise’ Medical Bill Advances, With Hospitals on Board

After nearly a decade of debate, New Jersey lawmakers are sprinting to the finish line with a plan — already endorsed by the governor — to curb the impact of “surprise” medical bills, after amending the legislation to secure support from the hospital industry.

Two powerful Senate committees voted last Thursday to approve the revised version of the controversial proposal to increase transparency about healthcare billing and rein in emergency and other unexpected charges from providers who are not part of a patient’s insurance network. While hospitals are now on board, many physicians still oppose the bill, which they claim will drive them out of state, or out of business, harming patients in the process.

The legislation, spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate health committee chairman Joe Vitale (both D-Middlesex), cleared initial hurdles in the Assembly last month and is now poised for a final vote later this week, when both legislative houses are scheduled to vote for the last time this month. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign the measure, which he singled out for support in his budget address in March.

