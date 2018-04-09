The List: No NJ Baby Bust for Unmarried Women Ages 35 and Older

Fewer New Jersey women are having children each year than a decade ago, although the number of unmarried women having children — particularly at older ages — has increased.

The number of females ages 15 to 50 in the state who gave birth within the last year dropped 19 percent between 2006 and 2016, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey. A similar, though less severe, drop was seen nationally, with 7 percent fewer births across the country.

In New Jersey, the number of women giving birth declined in all three age groups reported by the census — ages 15-19, 20-34 and 35-50 — and for married women, who accounted for 71 percent of those giving birth in the 2016 survey, compared with 76 percent a decade earlier.

