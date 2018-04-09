Sponsored Content: Nuclear Energy Powers New Jersey’s Economy and Communities

As the chief nuclear officer for PSEG Nuclear, I am responsible for leading the safe and reliable operation of our Salem and Hope Creek generating stations in Salem County. Over the past several years, our employees have watched in fear as nuclear plants throughout the country have closed. It’s hard not to worry and wonder if it could happen here in New Jersey.

For me personally, it really hit home last week, when First Energy announced it was closing its four nuclear plants located outside of Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Toledo. Prior to coming to PSEG Nuclear, I spent more than 20 years of my career with First Energy. Starting out as a control-room supervisor, I worked my way up to become chief nuclear officer.

Along the way, I got to meet many great people. Today, my thoughts and prayers are with my former friends and colleagues. Over the next year, more than 2,000 employees will lose their jobs. It will impact families throughout the Ohio Valley region, as many will be forced to move to find work elsewhere.

