Sponsored Content: Camden’s Vision for a Sustainable Future

Sustainability for Camden means generating economic development, improving the lives and health of residents, and cultivating a healthier way of life. The Camden SMART (Stormwater Management and Resource Training) Initiative is accomplishing this through stormwater management, policy development, and green infrastructure training programs.
The Camden SMART Initiative imagines a future where neighborhood flooding and sewer overflows are eliminated by the year 2020 — where green jobs support the local economy and environmental policy, and increased property values protect land, improve recreational amenities, and open spaces to make neighborhoods beautiful.
SMART results
Click here for the full article
