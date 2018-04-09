Op-Ed: We’re Facing the Fate of Wall-E

When I first heard Toys ’R Us was closing, I felt a deep twinge of loss. The news was made more painful by my twelve-year-old’s reporting of it. “Mom, it’s so sad. They’re closing because kids don’t play with real toys anymore.”

The shuttering of the New Jersey-based retail giant isn’t just evidence of Amazon’s crushing efficiency. It signals a far more disturbing development. As we face booming demand for engineers and scientists, we’re breeding a generation of children who can’t use their hands – because they no longer play with physical toys. This has dire implications for how parents and teachers shape children’s learning.

Instead of hands-on experiences, kids are gravitating toward on-screen substitutes. Last fall Lego reported its first sales decline in a decade, perhaps because of the digital building-block game Minecraft. Kids play Monopoly on the iPad, which rolls the dice, adds the numbers, moves the game pieces, and makes change — releasing players from using either their hands or their brains.

