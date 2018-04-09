Op-Ed: We’re Facing the Fate of Wall-E

When I first heard Toys ’R Us was closing, I felt a deep twinge of loss. The news was made more painful by my twelve-year-old’s reporting of it. “Mom, it’s so sad. They’re closing because kids don’t play with real toys anymore.”
The shuttering of the New Jersey-based retail giant isn’t just evidence of Amazon’s crushing efficiency. It signals a far more disturbing development. As we face booming demand for engineers and scientists, we’re breeding a generation of children who can’t use their hands – because they no longer play with physical toys. This has dire implications for how parents and teachers shape children’s learning.
Instead of hands-on experiences, kids are gravitating toward on-screen substitutes. Last fall Lego reported its first sales decline in a decade, perhaps because of the digital building-block game Minecraft. Kids play Monopoly on the iPad, which rolls the dice, adds the numbers, moves the game pieces, and makes change — releasing players from using either their hands or their brains.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.