Deep Cuts to Homestead Tax-Relief Program Courtesy of Christie’s 2018 Budget

Many New Jersey homeowners are facing increased property tax bills this spring, after the state Legislature cut the Homestead tax-relief program during last year’s budget battle between lawmakers and former Gov. Chris Christie. Homestead tax credits and rebates will generally be about half of what they were in 2017.

More than 600,000 lower- and middle-income New Jersey homeowners, including senior citizens and the disabled, have become used to Homestead credits and rebates to take some of the sting out of high property taxes in the state. A notice was posted online by the Murphy administration last week that offered new details about the reduced Homestead relief that’s being provided under the budget inherited from Christie’s administration. For senior citizens and disabled homeowners, Homestead credits that have averaged $515 in past years will instead be worth $259 on average this year, the notice said. For other homeowners making up to $75,000, the credits are shrinking on average from $401 to $202 this year.

The reduced tax relief is sure to be a bitter pill for homeowners to swallow this year, since it comes after yet another increase in New Jersey property taxes, with the average bill going up last year by $141, to $8,690. But another big concern for homeowners is whether this year’s reduced Homestead funding could become the new normal for the longstanding tax-relief program.

