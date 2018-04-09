Newark will launch LinkNWK (pronounced Link Newark), a citywide network of kiosks that offer free public Wi-Fi and other digital services. It joins New York City, the United Kingdom, and Philadelphia as the fourth Link smart city program in the world.

The city will partner with Intersection to install the communications network of sidewalk kiosks that will provide residents and visitors free gigabit Wi-Fi, mobile device charging, phone calls to anywhere in the United States, access to municipal services, maps and directions, and realtime local information at no cost to taxpayers or users.

Advertising on Link display will pay for the service.

