Newark will launch LinkNWK (pronounced Link Newark), a citywide network of kiosks that offer free public Wi-Fi and other digital services. It joins New York City, the United Kingdom, and Philadelphia as the fourth Link smart city program in the world.
The city will partner with Intersection to install the communications network of sidewalk kiosks that will provide residents and visitors free gigabit Wi-Fi, mobile device charging, phone calls to anywhere in the United States, access to municipal services, maps and directions, and realtime local information at no cost to taxpayers or users.
Advertising on Link display will pay for the service.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.