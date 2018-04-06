Take Two: Move to Revive NJ Tax Breaks for Moviemakers, Other Producers

It looks like it could be back to the future for New Jersey when it comes to efforts to generate more jobs in the film and digital-entertainment industry.
A bill that would re-establish a state tax-credit program for film, television and other digital productions was cleared by a key state Assembly committee yesterday.
The same legislation, which would provide up to $425 million in state tax breaks spread out over a five-year period, was already approved by the full Senate last month.
Click here for the full article »
