Op-Ed: An Investment in STEM Is an Investment in New Jersey’s Future

This month, we are celebrating New Jersey’s commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in honor of NJ STEM Month. Throughout the state, students, schools, parents, businesses, employees, and program providers will be promoting STEM activities and showcasing their work.

There is certainly much to be celebrated. According to U.S. News and World Report, New Jersey is home to 21 of the top 251 STEM high schools nationwide. But to truly maximize our potential and reach more students, as well as meet the workforce needs of the future, we must do even more to educate our children in STEM disciplines. This requires thoughtful change management and collaboration among our state leaders. It is essential that we double down on STEM and cement it as a priority — not only for the present, but also for the future.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that 65 percent of today’s grade-school students will end up in jobs that do not yet exist. We must tackle challenges in teaching, access, equity, and resources to prepare our students for the careers we have yet to imagine and to ensure all students have the opportunity to contribute to our economy.

