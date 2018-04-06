Interactive Map: Wealthy Suburbs Biggest Winners in NJ Property-Tax Deduction

To locate a municipality, use the search box (magnifying glass) to type in the name of the town where it is located, making sure to include NJ, or move the map and zoom in and out. Hover over a municipality or click on it to see the data.

The average New Jersey household saved $147 in income taxes in 2016 by deducting the property taxes they paid on their state income-tax forms, with homeowners in the wealthiest suburbs saving the most.

