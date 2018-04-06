Assembly Advances Vaccine Bill, Despite Angry, Tearful Protests

New Jersey lawmakers again took on the hot-button topic of childhood immunization this week, advancing a proposal intended to improve public health and prompting a furious response from vaccine opponents, who called the move “treasonous” and said support for the measure would land legislators in hell.

Despite more than two hours of passionate, sometimes tearful, testimony against the policy from scores of residents and faith leaders concerned about the impact of state-mandated inoculations, the Assembly health committee approved legislation to limit what some believe is excessive use of the religious exemption that is part of the current law. Youngsters must be immunized against more than a dozen diseases to attend Garden State schools.

The legislation, which still faces many steps to become law, would require parents to provide more specifics about their beliefs in order for their children to be excused from vaccinations. Under current law, all that’s needed is a signed statement from a parent stating immunization interferes with a student’s religious rights.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.