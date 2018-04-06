Amid Arguments and Warnings, Nuclear Subsidy Bill Clears Committee

Op-Ed: An Investment in STEM Is an Investment in New Jersey’s Future

Op-Ed: An Investment in STEM Is an Investment in New Jersey’s Future Apr 6

After months of contentious debate and false starts, a package of bills increasing the state’s reliance on renewable energy, as well as subsidizing nuclear power plants, won approval yesterday from a pair of legislative committees.

The passage sets the stage for final approval by both houses on Thursday to legislation that likely will impose billions of dollars in new costs on utility customers to support those programs.

If signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy as expected, the measures will begin implementing key parts of the new administration’s clean-energy agenda, while averting the threatened closing of nuclear power plants, operated by Public Service Enterprise Group.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.