Adults in New Jersey are split over whether marijuana should be made legal for recreational use, but one in four say they would try it or use it if it were legal, according to a recent Stockton University poll.
According to the poll of 728 adult New Jersey residents, 49 percent support legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Forty-four percent oppose legalization, with 5 percent unsure.
Seventy-five percent say they do not currently use marijuana and would not even if it were legal.
