Sorting Out the Primary Pack for NJ’s Midterm Congressional Races

With 51 candidates running in the primaries for New Jersey’s 12 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and both Democratic and Republican contested primaries for U.S. Senate, it’s going to be a very busy campaign season here in the Garden State.

NJ Spotlight’s Colleen O’Dea joined WHYY’s Shai Ben-Yaacov to talk about the races. They discussed the atmosphere that generated all the interest. They also talked about the crowded fields in Districts 2 in South Jersey and 11 in the North, both of which have Republican incumbents who have chosen to retire and which have a good chance flipping blue in November.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.