Pension System Sells off Stake in Manufacturer of Semi-Automatic Rifles

Amid a growing groundswell of negative opinion about profiting from companies that make firearms, New Jersey’s public-employee pension system has decided to sell off a $1.9 million stake in a manufacturer of semi-automatic rifles for civilian use.

Pension officials suggested the decision was made based on investment risk, and concerns about how the manufacturer, Vista Outdoor, might fare in what seems to be a changing landscape when it comes to firearms. At this point, the retirement fund is completely divested of holdings in companies that make semi-automatic weapons.

And while some lawmakers are praising Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration for taking a solid “first step,” the sponsors of a firearms-divestment bill are adamant that a complete ban must be written into law. New Jersey is one of about a dozen states where public-worker retirement funds have links to the gun industry.

