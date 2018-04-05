Op-Ed: Out-of-Network Bill Is Insurers’ Dream and Middle-Class Nightmare

As Trenton currently looks to balance the budget, once again it’s our state’s hardest-working citizens who will be left holding the bag. This time, though, it will be the hardworking office and ancillary staff from our small-business private medical practices.

A bill called “The Out-of-Network Consumer Protection Bill” (A-2039/S-485) looks poised to make it to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk in the coming weeks, designed by insurance companies to decapitate out-of-network providers themselves. But what the governor and other state legislators have completely overlooked in their zeal for this initiative is the innocent bystanders who this legislation hurts the most: the thousands of hard-working middle-class New Jerseyans who work for the enormous nexus of small-business private medical practices around this state.

While the bill is complex, in a nutshell it uses a heavy-handed arbitration model to line the pockets of insurance companies while drastically cutting reimbursements to the independent physicians who provide the bulk of emergency care in our state’s 72 emergency rooms. With far fewer specialists available in your local hospitals, it will make the overpriced benefits of all New Jerseyans worthless, as these doctors will not be available at all hours to cover emergencies such as strokes and traumas.

