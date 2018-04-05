Offshore Wind Blows New Life into Dormant Partnership

How hot is offshore wind? It’s generating enough spark to revive a partnership between Deepwater Wind and Public Service Enterprise Group.
The joint venture is planning to develop an offshore-wind project about 16 miles from Cape May, the latest sign that a once-stagnant sector is being given new life by a governor in Trenton with aggressive ambitions to make New Jersey a leader in the industry.
In another signal of change, EDF Renewable Energy, a global developer of renewable-energy projects, announced yesterday it has a preliminary agreement to acquire Fishermen’s Energy, which has unsuccessfully tried for years to win approval of a small, 24-megawatt pilot project three miles off Atlantic City.
Click here for the full article »
