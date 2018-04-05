Making Sure Murphy Administration Prioritizes Environmental Justice

Environmental and urban community activists met with officials from the new administration in Trenton on Wednesday in an effort to ensure that Gov. Phil Murphy’s priorities for New Jersey lead to environmental improvements in urban and low-income communities.
For too long, cities like Newark, Trenton, and Camden have hosted a disproportionate concentration of pollution-generating plants and incinerators that affect the quality of life and the health of residents, say members of the New Jersey Environmental Justice Alliance, which co-sponsored the first statewide summit on environmental justice and climate issues. The activists see an opportunity to push the pro-environment Murphy administration to include in its new initiatives policies that will clean up areas that have borne the burden of pollution for too long.
“If you live in New Jersey, the amount of pollution in your neighborhood is connected to the color of your skin and the amount of money in your pocket,” said Nicky Sheats, director of the Center for the Urban Environment of the John S. Watson Institute for Public Policy at Thomas Edison State University and a founding member of the NJEJA. “New Jersey should use its climate-change mitigation policy to address the disproportionate amount of pollution in environmental-justice communities.”
