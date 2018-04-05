Governor Tries to Calm the Waters Between Hoboken and Ferry Company

Gov. Phil Murphy has intervened in a row between the city of Hoboken and a commuter ferry company over the future of a three-acre shipyard the company owns on the city’s waterfront.

NY Waterway wants to put a maintenance shop on the site, but Hoboken would prefer to transform it into a park. The city had threatened to take the property via eminent domain if the ferry company turned down its offer to purchase the site for $11 million. The dispute was further complicated by an offer from NJ Transit to buy the property and lease it back to NY Waterway.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.