Governor Tries to Calm the Waters Between Hoboken and Ferry Company

Gov. Phil Murphy has intervened in a row between the city of Hoboken and a commuter ferry company over the future of a three-acre shipyard the company owns on the city’s waterfront.
NY Waterway wants to put a maintenance shop on the site, but Hoboken would prefer to transform it into a park. The city had threatened to take the property via eminent domain if the ferry company turned down its offer to purchase the site for $11 million. The dispute was further complicated by an offer from NJ Transit to buy the property and lease it back to NY Waterway.
