Fifty percent of sexually active people will contract a sexually transmitted disease at some stage — and most won’t even know it. That unnerving nugget is being highlighted by Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey (PPNCSNJ), as it encourages New Jerseyans to get tested for such diseases.
This is national STD Awareness Month. In concert with that campaign, the PPNCSNJ is hosting a Free STD Testing Week from April 16 to 21 at its 16 health centers. The organization provides free testing to people under the age of 24 as a matter of course, but during the special testing week will give free tests for HIV, gonorrhea, and chlamydia to people of any age. People who want to get tested will be accommodated during normal business hours that week.
The group is also planning other ways to heighten awareness of STDs and the importance of early treatment. One will involve Friday-night “condom crawls” through April at downtown bars and restaurants in places like Asbury Park, New Brunswick, and Princeton where volunteers will hand out “goody bags” of condoms along with STD-testing information.
