Opinion: Letter to the Hon. Chief Justice Rabner of the NJ Supreme Court

As you know, thousands of undocumented immigrants in New Jersey, including children, face deportation hearings without attorneys to defend or guide them through the maze of hearings, despite the herculean efforts of various pro bono attorneys and civil rights groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)and Kids in Need of Defense (KIND).

These undocumented immigrants are at risk of banishment, often to countries they hardly remember, where violent gangs, unemployment, poverty, and abusive and corrupt law enforcement may await them.

Making matters worse, New Jersey’s most populated counties — Bergen, Essex, and Hudson — profit by cooperating with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in making arrests leading to detention and deportation. These counties signed Intergovernmental Service Agreements (IGSAs) “that allow ICE to rent County jail space for immigrant detention for $110 per day for every ‘undocumented’ they house sometimes in brutal or unsanitary conditions,” as Julia Draper wrote on this site.

