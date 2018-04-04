NJ to Join Clean Car Initiative, as EPA Eases Fuel-Economy Standards

Sponsored Content: Making Sure the Lights Stay on in All Kinds of Weather

Sponsored Content: Making Sure the Lights Stay on in All Kinds of Weather Apr 3

It looks like New Jersey is lining up with other states to fight the Trump administration over its steps to weaken tough rules to reduce carbon pollution from cars.

Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday announced New Jersey would join eight other states in a cooperative effort to bolster the sale of zero-emission vehicles, a multistate program targeted to curbing greenhouse-gas emissions from the transportation sector.

His action to join the clean-car initiative follows a decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to weaken fuel-economy standards for cars and light trucks, as well as an indication that the Trump administration will challenge California’s ability to set tougher air pollution standards for vehicles.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.