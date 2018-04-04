Murphy Sets New Direction for Tackling Opioid Epidemic

New funding for community-based providers who can treat outpatients with addictions while these individuals continue with work, school, or family life. More housing and job training for New Jersey residents with — or without — drug dependencies. And better data and real-time analysis of the state’s investments to address these concerns.

These elements form the backbone of Gov. Phil Murphy’s approach to addressing New Jersey’s opioid epidemic, which he outlined yesterday following a tour of the Rescue Mission of Trenton, an agency that helps individuals with homelessness, addiction, and other challenges. He was joined by state health commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal and human services commissioner Carole Johnson, both of whom were sworn in Monday, as well as Sen. Shirley Turner (D-Mercer) and other officials.

Murphy also provided some specifics on the $100 million for opioid programs in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2019, which starts in July: $56 million for front-line prevention, treatment and recovery programs; $31 million for job training and to address social risk factors like homelessness; and $13 million to improve data collection and other state infrastructure.

