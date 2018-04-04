Menendez’s First Campaign Video: Just a Regular Guy Fighting for New Jerseyans

The 2018 campaign is only hours old, but the race for the U.S Senate has already begun in earnest. Democratic U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez on Tuesday unveiled his first video, a feel-good piece that portrays him as a regular New Jerseyan working for the people.
The positive message is typical of an introductory campaign piece, but also designed to counter the video his likely Republican opponent, former pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin, began running a day earlier. The title of the spot, “Disgraced,” summarizes its message, and Menendez’s biggest roadblock to re-election — the now dismissed corruption charges and still pending ethics inquiry into his relationship with a Florida doctor he calls a good friend.
The blue wave
