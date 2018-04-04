Democratic Heavy Hitters Ready to Revise Murphy’s Budget Plan

Sponsored Content: Making Sure the Lights Stay on in All Kinds of Weather

Sponsored Content: Making Sure the Lights Stay on in All Kinds of Weather Apr 3

State Democratic lawmakers are sending clear signals they are ready to rewrite major sections of newly installed Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget, particularly in the areas of taxes and K-12 education funding.

“It’s our job to correct whatever we think is wrong,” said Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D-Gloucester), at a budget hearing yesterday in Glassboro, where residents complained of Murphy’s proposals on K-12 funding.

Lawmakers traveled to the lower half of the state to hear firsthand from South Jersey residents about Murphy’s proposed 2019 fiscal year budget. With fewer big cities and lower population density, communities in South Jersey often have different needs from those in the more urban north. State budget investments can also be more impactful in South Jersey as the region is less populated and has fewer options for higher education.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.