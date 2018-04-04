Sponsored Content: Making Sure the Lights Stay on in All Kinds of Weather

The construction of new offshore wind farms in New Jersey and other coastal states could lead to more than 75,000 clean-energy jobs. That’s the estimate of a new report from the Center for American Progress and the New Jersey Work Environment Council.

“The state-level offshore wind requirements in place along the eastern seaboard totaled 4.5 gigawatts before Gov. Murphy’s 3.5-gigawatt commitment nearly doubled the sum in late January, note the authors of “Offshore Wind Means Blue-Collar Jobs for Coastal States.” And they suggest that “New Jersey’s electoral shift adds significant momentum to a burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry, with major implications for the coastal state labor force.”

The potential for 75,000 jobs comes, they say, from the fact that in 2014, when 7.5 gigawatts of total generation capacity was achieved from offshore projects in the European Union, “The manufacture, installation, and maintenance of offshore wind facilities supported approximately 75,000 full-time-equivalent workers across the continent that year.”

