Sponsored Content: Making Sure the Lights Stay on in All Kinds of Weather

In early January, a massive winter storm caused temperatures in New Jersey to plunge into the single digits for days. As residents cranked up the heat in their homes, demand for electricity soared across the region. The state’s nuclear power plants operated at 99 percent capacity, helping keep the lights and heaters on across the Garden State. Without resilient and stable energy sources, there is nothing to stop future extreme weather conditions from adversely impacting the delivery of cost-efficient and clean energy to millions of customers. Nuclear power remained reliable, warming New Jersey homes at the same cost as any other day of the year.

Similar scenarios have played out time and time again in the 60 years since the United States first began producing nuclear energy. There is no other energy resource that can match nuclear energy’s combination of resilience, reliability, stable pricing, and clean generation.

As we look to a cleaner energy future, nuclear energy’s non-emitting attributes will become increasingly important. Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature are to be commended for their commitment to cleaner energy production and are charting a course that will provide New Jersey one of the cleanest electricity supplies in the nation. To achieve that vision, however, it is vital that state lawmakers properly value New Jersey’s zero-emission nuclear fleet. The New Jersey Legislature is treating this issue with the seriousness it deserves, and is currently considering a broad package of smart-energy policies that will jumpstart New Jersey’s clean-energy future. This proposed legislation credits nuclear energy for its zero-carbon output, advances solar and wind initiatives, supports existing and creates new clean-energy jobs, and develops an energy-efficiency standard to reduce electricity consumption.

