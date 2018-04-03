Op-Ed: New Jersey’s Path to Zero-Subsidy Offshore-Wind Bids

Over the past year, Europeans have seen contracts awarded for unsubsidized offshore-wind projects. This is good news for New Jersey and its ratepayers as the state starts to move forward on Gov. Phil Murphy’s ambitious offshore-wind program.

That milestone, 20 years in the making, is a real success because in some places in Europe offshore wind is now competitive with conventional power supplies without ratepayer or taxpayer support. Reaching parity between offshore wind and other energy options should be the long-term goal of New Jersey’s offshore wind policy because it will allow self-sustaining, clean-energy production and job creation that ratepayers can afford.

Since this is such an important milestone, let’s consider how zero-subsidy bids happened in Europe and how we can repeat that success in New Jersey. In April 2017, Germany awarded zero-subsidy contracts to EnBW for its 900-megawatt He Dreiht offshore-wind project, and to Ørsted for its 240-megawatt OWP West and 240-megawatt Borkum Riffgrund West projects. And in December 2017, the Netherlands received three competing zero-subsidy bids for the Hollande Kust Zuid offshore-wind project.

