New Jersey’s Midterm Congressional Contest Attracts 51 Contenders

Energized by two retirements and the strong feelings within New Jersey about the 2016 presidential election, the largest number of candidates in more than a quarter of a century are seeking their parties’ nominations for the U.S. House of Representatives in the June 5 primary.

The 51 candidates seeking to represent the Democratic and Republican parties on the general election ballot for a dozen seats in the lower house of Congress are almost evenly split between the two parties, with 27 Democrats and 24 Republicans having filed by Monday’s deadline. Topping the ballot is the U.S. Senate seat, where Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez got a last-minute challenger and five Republicans filed. There are also four vacant state Assembly seats on the ballot, only one of which — the 36th District straddling Bergen and Passaic counties — is contested.

Political observers said the keen interest in the races is not surprising, given 2018 is a midterm election following a contentious presidential election that put into office a man who is very unpopular in New Jersey.

