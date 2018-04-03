New Jersey Looks to California for Gun-Violence Research Model

For years, the gun debate has been obscured by the fact that there is a dearth of objective research on the subject. Given that, New Jersey leaders are looking to build their own body of scientific research on gun violence — including the risks, impacts, and policy implications — based in part on a University of California program that was the first of its kind nationwide.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced two proposals to empower Rutgers University to conduct detailed studies of gun violence to help shape public firearm policies, including one measure that would create a separate firearm research center modeled on the one that opened in July at UC Davis Sacramento. The other bill would appropriate $400,000 for an existing Rutgers program to focus on this issue.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a progressive Democrat who took office in January, included $2 million in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2019, which begins in July, to support a gun violence center at Rutgers. Murphy, who has made reducing firearm death a priority, also joined with the governors of four other states to share data and work together to reduce the traffic in illegal guns in the region.

