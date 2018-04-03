Municipalities Skittish Over Murphy Administration’s Tweaks to Current Budget

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has made a number of technical changes to the state budget for the current fiscal year, which have largely gone unnoticed. But one of those budget adjustments has been generating some concern among municipal-government leaders since it affects a major source of revenue they rely on to help hold down property taxes.

First, the Murphy administration has revised all the projections for the state’s major sources of tax revenue for the remaining months of the 2018 fiscal year, resulting in a more optimistic outlook for income-tax collections. However, the administration lowered other tax projections, including corporate taxes.

One positive outcome of the budget adjustments is reflected on the spending side of the ledger as the Murphy administration has boosted the razor-thin surplus account. The fiscal 2018 spending plan, signed by former Gov. Chris Christie last July, had only $435 million in surplus, but Murphy added another $350 million.

