McGreevey to Fight Murphy’s ‘Catastrophic’ Cuts to Prisoner Re-Entry Program

Rich Wilder spent over ten years of his life in and out of prisons in New Jersey. As an addict, Wilder said he’s had to detox in a “rubber room” in Ocean County Jail as his body fought off anywhere from 30 to 50 bags of heroin along with countless Xanax pills and other dangerous drugs. He’s relapsed multiple times and has been to several rehabilitation facilities. He’s even tried to kick his habit through willpower. But now, Wilder is celebrating four years clean this August and he said he owes it all to his experience with prisoner re-entry programs in the state.

“I did do something remarkable, and every day I battle the disease of addiction,” Wilder said at last week’s annual re-entry conference hosted by the New Jersey Reentry Corp. (NJRC), a nonprofit run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey. “[Re-entry] was a pivotal moment in my recovery because it gave me purpose. It gave me a job, it gave me some type of direction. Without that program I don’t know where I might have been.”

are at the forefront of fighting the opioid epidemic in prisoners and reducing state recidivism rates. They aim to make sure that those convicted can make a smooth transition into New Jersey life by helping inmates manage their addictions, earn an education and job training, and create a clear and purposeful pathway from behind the wall back into the community. At this year’s re-entry conference in Jersey City, the emphasis was on battling addiction through medication-assisted treatment, assistance with job training, housing security, and access to education.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.