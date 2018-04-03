EPA Relaxes Tough Fuel-Economy Standards for Cars, Light Trucks

The Environmental Protection Agency yesterday began to roll back tough fuel-economy standards for cars, a step that will make it more difficult to clean up air pollution in New Jersey, including emissions contributing to climate change.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt faulted the Obama administration for setting the standards too high for cars and light trucks, an argument advanced by automakers as too costly to achieve. “The Obama administration’s determination was wrong,’’ Pruitt said in a press release.
In the same release, Pruitt indicated the agency may eliminate a waiver that allows California to impose stricter standards for vehicle-tailpipe emissions than the federal government. New Jersey is one of 12 states committed to follow those more stringent standards, deemed crucial to complying with a law to dramatically curb greenhouse-gas emissions.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.