EPA Relaxes Tough Fuel-Economy Standards for Cars, Light Trucks

The Environmental Protection Agency yesterday began to roll back tough fuel-economy standards for cars, a step that will make it more difficult to clean up air pollution in New Jersey, including emissions contributing to climate change.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt faulted the Obama administration for setting the standards too high for cars and light trucks, an argument advanced by automakers as too costly to achieve. “The Obama administration’s determination was wrong,’’ Pruitt said in a press release.

In the same release, Pruitt indicated the agency may eliminate a waiver that allows California to impose stricter standards for vehicle-tailpipe emissions than the federal government. New Jersey is one of 12 states committed to follow those more stringent standards, deemed crucial to complying with a law to dramatically curb greenhouse-gas emissions.

