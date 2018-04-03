New Jersey CPAs figure the best way to keep millennials in the Garden State is to reduce taxes, all taxes. According to the New Jersey Society of CPAs (NJCPA), 34 percent of the accountants who took part in the society’s latest survey believe New Jersey’s high taxes contribute mightily to millennial outmigration, which lately has become a preoccupation for business interests in the state; millennials generally are categorized as those born between 1981 and 2000. The result was reinforced by the fact that 35 percent of millennials who took part in the survey also listed lowering taxes as their principal idea for persuading their peers to stay.

The CPAs’ other main suggestions for ways to entice younger folk not to abandon New Jersey include bringing more businesses to the state (16 percent) and building more affordable housing (14 percent). They also reprise the sorts of ideas that have long been discussed in the state: improving mass transit and decreasing its cost, making colleges more affordable, increasing technology jobs, creating more open space. But here’s one idea you might not have expected from the CPAs — legalizing marijuana for the business opportunities it could provide.

