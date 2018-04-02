The Rutgers School of Public Health has been awarded a $345,587 grant from the National Cancer Institute. The grant will go towards researching the impact of advertising on tobacco usage and public health.
Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (NJ-06) announced the award.
“The dangers of tobacco and its link to cancer are a well-known danger to our country’s public health and to our children,” said Pallone. “Rutgers is one of the leading research institutions in the world, and I know that its research on tobacco advertising and its impact will be indispensable and could even save lives.”
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.