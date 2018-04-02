The Rutgers School of Public Health has been awarded a $345,587 grant from the National Cancer Institute. The grant will go towards researching the impact of advertising on tobacco usage and public health.

Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (NJ-06) announced the award.

“The dangers of tobacco and its link to cancer are a well-known danger to our country’s public health and to our children,” said Pallone. “Rutgers is one of the leading research institutions in the world, and I know that its research on tobacco advertising and its impact will be indispensable and could even save lives.”

