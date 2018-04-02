With Yellow Vests and 'ICE-Sniffing Dog,' Activists Watch for Immigration

Clad in fluorescent yellow vests, armed with pamphlets listing immigrants' rights, and accompanied by a Golden Retriever named Emma, a small group of activists are patrolling the outside of a municipal court in Central New Jersey looking out for immigration agents.
A new Trump administration directive allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to enter courthouses to arrest immigrants who are there for unrelated reasons. As these operations have ramped up, lawyers and local officials have expressed outrage. The chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court even wrote a letter of complaint to the Justice Department, to no avail.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.