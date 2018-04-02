With Yellow Vests and 'ICE-Sniffing Dog,' Activists Watch for Immigration

Clad in fluorescent yellow vests, armed with pamphlets listing immigrants' rights, and accompanied by a Golden Retriever named Emma, a small group of activists are patrolling the outside of a municipal court in Central New Jersey looking out for immigration agents.

A new Trump administration directive allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to enter courthouses to arrest immigrants who are there for unrelated reasons. As these operations have ramped up, lawyers and local officials have expressed outrage. The chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court even wrote a letter of complaint to the Justice Department, to no avail.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.