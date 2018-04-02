State Expands Access to Hepatitis-C Drugs for Medicaid Patients

Medicaid patients suffering from hepatitis C could soon get coverage for potentially life-saving medications — before they suffer serious liver damage — thanks to a policy change and new funding the Murphy administration said brings New Jersey’s program in line with those in neighboring states.

New Jersey officials have proposed a rule change that would enable those individuals to access drugs that can potentially cure them of hep-C, a viral liver infection earlier in the course of their disease; currently, these drugs are only covered after a certain level of liver damage is detected in the patient. A growing number of states have abandoned similar requirements in recent years as the price of these costly treatments has started to decline.

In addition, Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who took office in January, allocated more than $10 million — nearly $8 million from federal sources — to expand Medicaid hep-C services in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2019, which starts in July. According to one study, Medicaid patients are more than seven times more likely to have hepatitis than the noninstitutionalized public at large.

