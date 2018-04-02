Opinion: Sweeney On Murphy’s Gun Legislation — What’s the Hurry?

With Yellow Vests and 'ICE-Sniffing Dog,' Activists Watch for Immigration

With Yellow Vests and 'ICE-Sniffing Dog,' Activists Watch for Immigration Apr 2

For Gov. Phil Murphy, a promise to sign into law a package of six bills to tighten New Jersey’s regulations on gun purchases and ownership was an easy call.

It was also the correct call.

It was a decision not reached under duress or pressure, nor was it a kneejerk reaction to the “March for Our Lives” protests across the country.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.