Are Transparency and Oversight Coming to Port Authority at Last?

For years, state lawmakers have been trying to ramp up oversight of the Port Authority, but to no avail, since any administrative changes must win approval in both New Jersey and New York. This year is shaping up to be different, however: The changing of the guard in the governor’s office and a revamped Port Authority reform bill have improved the chances for success.
The reform measure cleared a key committee in the New Jersey Senate last week, marking the first major advancement in over a year for an effort that was launched in 2011. The sponsors say they have been in communication with counterparts in New York, suggesting leaders in the two states are in alignment.
New Jersey lawmakers also don’t have to worry about former Gov. Chris Christie, who rejected two earlier efforts to enact Port Authority reform. The Republican Christie, whose aides were found to have played a key role in the Bridgegate scandal, was replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy in January.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.