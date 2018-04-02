Are Transparency and Oversight Coming to Port Authority at Last?

For years, state lawmakers have been trying to ramp up oversight of the Port Authority, but to no avail, since any administrative changes must win approval in both New Jersey and New York. This year is shaping up to be different, however: The changing of the guard in the governor’s office and a revamped Port Authority reform bill have improved the chances for success.

The reform measure cleared a key committee in the New Jersey Senate last week, marking the first major advancement in over a year for an effort that was launched in 2011. The sponsors say they have been in communication with counterparts in New York, suggesting leaders in the two states are in alignment.

New Jersey lawmakers also don’t have to worry about former Gov. Chris Christie, who rejected two earlier efforts to enact Port Authority reform. The Republican Christie, whose aides were found to have played a key role in the Bridgegate scandal, was replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy in January.

