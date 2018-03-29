Will Making It Easier to Vote Increase Participation in NJ Elections?

New Jersey lawmakers have begun moving legislation meant to increase participation in elections and give voters more information on which to base their votes, part of a long-sought effort by Democrats to expand voting here.
A package of bills is being considered by the state Senate that would provide for automatic voter registration through the Motor Vehicle Commission, allow for secure online voter registration, and expand early voting in the state, among other things.
The most significant of the bills advancing so far is one that Democrats twice sent to the desk of former Gov. Chris Christie, only to have it vetoed. S-481 would seek to boost the voter rolls by automatically registering people to vote when they apply for a driver’s license or permit.
