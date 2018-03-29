Pleas for Increases in State Aid as Murphy’s Budget Gets Its First Close-Up

Burlington County resident John Russo, with some assistance from his wife, Loretta, leaned into a microphone yesterday and urged lawmakers to boost a state grant that helps family members care for people like him who suffer from the debilitating neurogenerative disease ALS.
The current state budget provides $250,000 to the ALS Association for family-care services, and advocates are seeking an increase to $500,000 in the spending plan for the 2019 fiscal year.
“I want you all to understand that the money is well spent on a deserving group of people,” Russo said as he outlined challenges many patients face when they lose mobility, bringing on a need to install things like ramps at their homes. That enables them to stay at home, where they can be cared for by loved ones, instead of having to move into expensive care facilities.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.