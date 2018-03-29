Pleas for Increases in State Aid as Murphy’s Budget Gets Its First Close-Up

Burlington County resident John Russo, with some assistance from his wife, Loretta, leaned into a microphone yesterday and urged lawmakers to boost a state grant that helps family members care for people like him who suffer from the debilitating neurogenerative disease ALS.

The current state budget provides $250,000 to the ALS Association for family-care services, and advocates are seeking an increase to $500,000 in the spending plan for the 2019 fiscal year.

“I want you all to understand that the money is well spent on a deserving group of people,” Russo said as he outlined challenges many patients face when they lose mobility, bringing on a need to install things like ramps at their homes. That enables them to stay at home, where they can be cared for by loved ones, instead of having to move into expensive care facilities.

